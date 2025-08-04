Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $208.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.63.

Biogen Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $213.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 81,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

