Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Bit Digital worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,194,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,149,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 332,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 358,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samir Tabar bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,178. This trade represents a 55.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $870.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 77.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

