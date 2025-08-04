BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Position Reduced by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 108,525.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.18 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

