Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $435.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

