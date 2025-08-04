Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after acquiring an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.