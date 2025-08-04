Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $41,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

