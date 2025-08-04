Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $40,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.8%

Boise Cascade stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $81.89 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

