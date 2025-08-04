Bravias Capital Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bravias Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

