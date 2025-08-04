BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,236,000 after buying an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BrightView by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,976,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,908,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 393,103 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 953,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,533,123 shares in the company, valued at $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BV stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

