Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $280.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

