Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of APLS stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,737.05. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,832. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

