Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $162.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NET. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $211.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $8,970,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

