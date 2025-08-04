Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

