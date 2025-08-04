Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.17. The company has a market cap of C$37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$27.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$924,500.00. Also, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total value of C$48,849,820.34. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,358,981 shares of company stock valued at $86,440,451. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

