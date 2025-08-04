Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 102,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 183,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GHY stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 933.0%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

