Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,423,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.02 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.03 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $992.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.07.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.3786 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

