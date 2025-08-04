Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,100,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

