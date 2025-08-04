Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of Plains GP worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 2,252.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.8%

Plains GP stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.