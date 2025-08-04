Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.03 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $32.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $225.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

