Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,820 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.11% of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKHY. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6%

BKHY opened at $47.95 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

