Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 520,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,281 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000.

NUMG stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

