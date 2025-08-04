Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.49% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,214,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

