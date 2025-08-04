Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,393,000 after buying an additional 1,871,592 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 255.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 184,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $59.20 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9834 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

