Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.