Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.