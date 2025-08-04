Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 11,739 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after buying an additional 580,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after buying an additional 536,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 554,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 61,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

