Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,009 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after purchasing an additional 713,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

