Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 21,612 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PGX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.