Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 150,595 First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

AFMC stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.