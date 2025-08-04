Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

