Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.66% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG opened at $64.00 on Monday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

