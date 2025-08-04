Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

