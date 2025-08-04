Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $107,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.30 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

