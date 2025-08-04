Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NET stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $211.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. The trade was a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,062 shares of company stock worth $121,498,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

