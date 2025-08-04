Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 154.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $26.65 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 688.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.