Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $63.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $78.34.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

