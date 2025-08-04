Commerce Bank Has $2.89 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,450,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $220.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.57. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.