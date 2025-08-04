Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,867 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $103,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $435.72 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

