Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $92,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

