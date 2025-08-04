Connable Office Inc. Has $16.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,840,000 after buying an additional 700,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

