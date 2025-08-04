Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,235,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 397,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

