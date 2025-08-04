Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,235,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 397,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

