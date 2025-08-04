Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,235,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 397,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.