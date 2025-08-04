Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 10.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $75.26 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

