Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWF opened at $431.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.21. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

