Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CRH by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRH by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

