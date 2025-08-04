Critical Analysis: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) versus SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunOpta has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamb Weston and SunOpta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $6.45 billion 1.21 $357.20 million $2.51 22.30 SunOpta $723.73 million 0.93 -$17.39 million ($0.13) -43.85

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta. SunOpta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamb Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lamb Weston and SunOpta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 0 7 3 0 2.30 SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lamb Weston currently has a consensus price target of $67.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. SunOpta has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given SunOpta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Lamb Weston.

Profitability

This table compares Lamb Weston and SunOpta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 5.54% 27.99% 6.43% SunOpta -1.90% 11.65% 2.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SunOpta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats SunOpta on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also provides its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company sells its products through a network of internal sales personnel and independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain restaurants, wholesale, grocery, mass merchants, club and specialty retailers, businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks. It also offers plant-based ingredients, such as oatbase, oatgold, soybase, hempbase, and soypowders and okara; ready-to-eat fruit snacks made from apple purée and juice concentrate in bar, bit, twist, strip and sandwich formats; cold pressed fruit bars; liquid and powder ingredients utilizing oat, soy and hemp bases; ready-to-eat fruit smoothie and chia bowls topped with frozen fruit; consumer products, which includes protein shakes, teas, broths, and fruit snacks; and liquid and dry ingredients for internal use and for sale to other food and beverage manufacturers. It sells its products through various distribution channels including private label products to retail customers; branded products under co-manufacturing agreements to other branded food companies for their distribution; and its own branded products to retail and foodservice customers. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

