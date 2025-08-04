Cwm LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 3.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 15.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham stock opened at $921.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $691.41 and a 1 year high of $1,015.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $937.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

