Cwm LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 168.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $179.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.