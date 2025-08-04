Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,138,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

